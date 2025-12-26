Next Article
Assam: Four arrested after St. Mary's School vandalized
India
Just before Christmas, St. Mary's School in Panigaon, Nalbari district, Assam was attacked—Christmas decorations, street lights, plant pots, and other articles were trashed and some even set on fire.
Four people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement.
What's happening now
Police are digging through video footage to find more suspects and say more arrests could follow.
Assam's Chief Minister has promised tough action to keep peace in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called the incident "politics of hatred" and urged everyone not to let it divide the community.