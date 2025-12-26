Next Article
Kerala: Contract worker arrested for stealing ₹23K from Sabarimala temple
A contract worker at Sabarimala temple, K.R. Ratheesh, has been caught for allegedly swiping ₹23,130 from the hundi.
The TDB Vigilance team discovered some cash hidden in his glove pouch during a routine check, and the rest turned up at his accommodation.
Even with CCTV and police around, he managed to sneak out the money without being noticed.
Security under review after more cash found
After Ratheesh's arrest, police launched a deeper investigation.
The temple has over 300 staff—almost 200 are temporary workers under close watch—but this incident slipped through.
In a separate surprise find, officials uncovered another stash of ₹64,354 hidden among rice sacks near Malikappuram Melsanthi Madam.