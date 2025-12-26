Kerala: Contract worker arrested for stealing ₹23K from Sabarimala temple India Dec 26, 2025

A contract worker at Sabarimala temple, K.R. Ratheesh, has been caught for allegedly swiping ₹23,130 from the hundi.

The TDB Vigilance team discovered some cash hidden in his glove pouch during a routine check, and the rest turned up at his accommodation.

Even with CCTV and police around, he managed to sneak out the money without being noticed.