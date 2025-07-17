Akash Prime missile system passes tough test in Ladakh
On July 16, 2024, India's Akash Prime missile system nailed a tough test in Ladakh, taking down two fast-moving drones at over 15,000 feet.
The successful trial showed the missile works even in freezing, thin-air conditions—opening the door for its rollout to more Army units.
Akash Prime can hit threats up to 20km high
Akash Prime isn't just fast—it uses an indigenous radio frequency seeker for sharp targeting and can hit threats up to 20km high and 30km away.
With ramjet propulsion pushing it close to Mach 3 and a hefty warhead on board, it's built to handle quick and tricky aerial targets.
Mobile system plugs into India's bigger air defense network
This mobile system plugs right into India's bigger air defense network alongside S-400s and fighter jets.
Its real-world performance during recent border tensions has made it a reliable shield against airborne threats.
Plus, with its radar tracking up to 64 targets at once, Akash Prime is set to make India's skies a lot safer.
```