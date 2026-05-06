Allahabad High Court grants bail to student in conversion case

Bail comes with strict conditions

The FIR was filed back in January 22, 2026, saying the incident happened in December 20, 2025.

The prosecution leaned on what the victim said, while the defense called those claims baseless.

Bail comes with strict conditions, like not trying to influence witnesses and fully cooperating during trial.

The court also made it clear these observations are just for bail, not for deciding guilt or innocence later on.