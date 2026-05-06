Allahabad High Court grants bail to student in conversion case
The Allahabad High Court has given anticipatory bail to a student accused of pressuring a minor classmate to wear a burqa and change her religion.
The judge pointed out there wasn't enough evidence beyond the victim's statement and highlighted the student's clean record and willingness to cooperate with the investigation under the state's anti-conversion law.
Bail comes with strict conditions
The FIR was filed back in January 22, 2026, saying the incident happened in December 20, 2025.
The prosecution leaned on what the victim said, while the defense called those claims baseless.
Bail comes with strict conditions, like not trying to influence witnesses and fully cooperating during trial.
The court also made it clear these observations are just for bail, not for deciding guilt or innocence later on.