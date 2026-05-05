Horrendous! Axar Patel averages 5.50 with bat in IPL 2026 

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is having a nightmarish season with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He has managed to score just 33 runs across seven innings, an average of just 5.50 per match, as per ESPNcricinfo. In his latest outing, against Chennai Super Kings at the Arjun Jaitely Stadium, Axar was dismissed for just two off six balls. Here we decode his poor numbers this season.

Performance analysis His batting performance in IPL 2026 Axar's performance this season has been nothing short of dismal. His scores read 0, 2, 1, 26*, 2, 0, and 2. The only time he managed to do something useful with the bat was when he scored 26* off 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before retiring hurt. This is a stark contrast to his previous seasons, where he had scored 283 runs in 13 innings in 2023, followed by 235 in 2024 and then 263 runs in 2025.

Information Worst average this season Axar's average of 5.5 is the lowest among all players who have batted at least seven times in IPL 2026 irrespective of the position. The southpaw has a paltry strike rate in this regard (89.18).

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