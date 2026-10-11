'Abducted', phones seized: CJP leaders on detention at Delhi airport
What's the story
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have accused the Delhi Police of high-handedness after their detention. The two were detained, along with Abhijeet Dipke, at the Delhi airport on Saturday. In a press conference after their release, Das said they were "abducted" by police as soon as they landed. He alleged that their phones were seized and no legal representation was provided during detention.
Allegations detailed
'We have a legal right to a lawyer'
Das said, "They gave us no papers or grounds of detention. They seized our phones forcefully using female cops."
He further claimed that despite asking for a seizure memo, they were denied one.
"We have a legal right to a lawyer, but police said no," Das added.
The CJP leader also alleged possible tampering with their phones during the detention.
"We think they hacked our phones. Or cloned our phones. Maybe they planted evidence," he said.
Government criticism
CJP leaders slam government over transport curbs, internet shutdown
The CJP leaders also slammed the government for its actions, alleging that it was trying to tarnish their movement's image by imposing transport curbs and shutting down internet services in parts of Delhi.
"Entire Delhi is like a fort with 40,000 personnel," Das said.
He alleged that these measures were aimed at putting the Gen Z movement in a bad light.
Treatment concerns
How will other people be treated? Das asks
Das said, "They want to put the Gen Z movement in bad light." He also expressed concern over how others might be treated under similar circumstances.
CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh alleged the Delhi Police harassed protesters and their families by visiting volunteers' homes and intimidating their parents over the weekend.
The CJP leaders were released after 24 hours of detention by the Delhi Police. They have continued to criticize the government.