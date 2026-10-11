'Abducted', phones seized: CJP leaders on detention at Delhi airport

Das said, "They gave us no papers or grounds of detention. They seized our phones forcefully using female cops."

He further claimed that despite asking for a seizure memo, they were denied one.

"We have a legal right to a lawyer, but police said no," Das added.

The CJP leader also alleged possible tampering with their phones during the detention.

"We think they hacked our phones. Or cloned our phones. Maybe they planted evidence," he said.