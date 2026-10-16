'Tiranga March': Dipke claims IB surveilling him; may be detained

Dipke alleged that unmarked vehicles have been trailing him and IB officials are monitoring his home. He said Delhi Police could detain him soon.

Despite the threats, Dipke is resolute about the protest.

"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga," he declared at a press conference on Thursday.

He added, "If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it."