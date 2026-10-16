'Tiranga March': Dipke claims IB surveilling him; may be detained
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged that he is being surveilled by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and may be detained by Delhi Police. The allegations come ahead of a planned protest march called "Tiranga March" on Friday. The march is aimed at demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Protest preparations
Dipke ready to go to jail for Tiranga
Dipke alleged that unmarked vehicles have been trailing him and IB officials are monitoring his home. He said Delhi Police could detain him soon.
Despite the threats, Dipke is resolute about the protest.
"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga," he declared at a press conference on Thursday.
He added, "If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it."
Venue closure
Authorities close Central Park on October 16 and 17
The protest march is scheduled to take place at Central Park in Connaught Place. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that the park will be closed on October 16 and 17.
Dipke questioned if authorities would close all venues if similar events were planned at multiple locations.
"Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So you will shut down all 100 places?" he said.
Political implications
Why people are jailed for waving Tiranga: Dipke
Dipke added, "Tomorrow, we will say that if you go to Narendra Modi's rally and wave the Tiranga, will you cancel your rally?"
He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude toward the national flag.
He asked why people are being jailed for waving it.
"Why does the Prime Minister of India hate the Tiranga so much? If he hates the Tiranga, does he deserve to be the Prime Minister?" Dipke asked.
Election commission
CJP demands independent process to remove Gyanesh Kumar
The CJP is demanding an independent process to remove Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner.
Dipke clarified that they are not seeking a regime change.
"We are just saying remove Gyanesh Kumar and appoint someone else. We are not saying we want to change the regime," he said.
He also alleged that Kumar does not listen to other Election Commissioners and asked if demanding his removal was a crime.