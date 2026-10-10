SC contempt plea filed over metro train shutdowns
What's the story
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating its order during a recent protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The plea was filed on Saturday by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who named Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and others as respondents. It alleges that metro stations in Delhi were kept closed despite an October 9 court directive against such complete prohibitions.
Directive details
Supreme Court's directive on transportation during protest
The Supreme Court had earlier directed that there should be no "complete prohibition" of metro and train services due to the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The court emphasized that while authorities can impose restrictions to prevent unruly behavior, citizens shouldn't be unduly inconvenienced.
"It appears that the notifications are overreaching," the bench noted, adding that a distinction exists between total "prohibition" and the "regulation" of transport services.
Petition demands
Demands for immediate revocation of prohibitory orders
The contempt petition demands the immediate revocation of all blanket prohibitory orders against metro and railway operations.
It also seeks a strictly regulated operational schedule with immediate public notice.
The petitioners argue that this deliberate non-compliance has severely disrupted public life in Delhi, stranding essential travelers and undermining the authority of the Supreme Court.
Court's stance
Court's emphasis on public advisories and transportation regulation
The Supreme Court had earlier clarified that there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains.
It suggested a prudent decision to allow regulated operations of metro trains and other rail services.
The court also stressed the need for widely publicized traffic advisories to prevent further inconvenience to the public.