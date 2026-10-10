SC contempt plea filed over metro train shutdowns

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that there should be no "complete prohibition" of metro and train services due to the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The court emphasized that while authorities can impose restrictions to prevent unruly behavior, citizens shouldn't be unduly inconvenienced.

"It appears that the notifications are overreaching," the bench noted, adding that a distinction exists between total "prohibition" and the "regulation" of transport services.