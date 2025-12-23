Amaravati officially becomes Andhra Pradesh's only capital
Big update: The Centre has greenlit Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, starting June 2, 2024.
This move locks in Amaravati's status legally and aims to ramp up infrastructure and government institutions in the city.
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar emphasized the Centre's commitment to providing legal certainty and long-term stability for Amaravati as the state capital.
Why should you care?
This decision means Amaravati will finally get its own postal codes, phone codes, and dedicated central offices—making it truly official.
With plans to finish key buildings like the high court and secretariat within two years, plus better roads and railways on the way, Amaravati is set to attract more people and investments.
For anyone watching how cities grow or thinking about opportunities in Andhra, this is a major step forward.