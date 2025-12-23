Ludhiana man kills wife after fight over children India Dec 23, 2025

In Ludhiana's Haibowal area, a family dispute turned tragic when Manoj Kumar allegedly stabbed his wife, Guddi Devi (40), after an argument about not having children from their marriage and suspicions of infidelity.

The couple had been together for four years and frequently argued due to these suspicions.

On Saturday, things escalated—Manoj reportedly stabbed Guddi multiple times.

The couple was rushed to the hospital, but Guddi sadly passed away the next day.