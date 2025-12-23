Ludhiana man kills wife after fight over children
In Ludhiana's Haibowal area, a family dispute turned tragic when Manoj Kumar allegedly stabbed his wife, Guddi Devi (40), after an argument about not having children from their marriage and suspicions of infidelity.
The couple had been together for four years and frequently argued due to these suspicions.
On Saturday, things escalated—Manoj reportedly stabbed Guddi multiple times.
The couple was rushed to the hospital, but Guddi sadly passed away the next day.
What's happening now?
Manoj was also injured during the attack and is currently hospitalized.
Police have filed a murder case against him under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and say he'll be arrested once discharged.
Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal shared that investigations are ongoing as they work to understand exactly what led to this heartbreaking incident.