Chhattisgarh murder case takes wild turn as 'dead' man walks back home
India
A murder case in Chhattisgarh just flipped upside down—Simit Khakha, who everyone thought was dead, suddenly showed up alive.
His family had mistakenly identified a burnt body as his in October, while Simit was actually away working in Jharkhand.
This surprise return has thrown the whole investigation into chaos and left everyone with more questions than answers.
What happens now?
With Simit back, the police are re-examining everything.
Four people were already arrested based on witness statements and what looked like solid evidence at the time.
Now, a Special Investigation Team is digging into how this mix-up happened and trying to figure out whose body was actually found.
The case is getting a full reset—and it's clear there's still a lot to uncover.