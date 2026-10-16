Anand Kumar questions Nandan Nilekani AI plan over tech gaps

Anand Kumar, the mind behind Super 30, isn't sold on Nandan Nilekani's plan to use AI to prevent exam paper leaks.

He worries that students from poorer or rural backgrounds could be left out because of tech gaps, and he's not convinced AI-generated questions are always reliable.

As he put it, "When a question bank containing thousands of questions is created, from which AI will select questions at the last minute, what guarantee is there that all the questions will be correct?"