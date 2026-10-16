Anand Kumar questions Nandan Nilekani AI plan over tech gaps
Anand Kumar, the mind behind Super 30, isn't sold on Nandan Nilekani's plan to use AI to prevent exam paper leaks.
He worries that students from poorer or rural backgrounds could be left out because of tech gaps, and he's not convinced AI-generated questions are always reliable.
As he put it, "When a question bank containing thousands of questions is created, from which AI will select questions at the last minute, what guarantee is there that all the questions will be correct?"
Anand Kumar: AI should help humans
Kumar says AI should help humans, not replace them, when it comes to setting exam papers.
He thinks fixing existing systems is a better way to stop leaks.
Despite disagreeing with Nilekani on this, Kumar made sure to show respect for him and appreciated his support for Super 30.