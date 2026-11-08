Andheri West tower blaze likely from diya kills 56-year-old guard

The fire spread through electrical wiring and household items, trapping security guard Dhanpat Mahatu in a malfunctioning elevator where he suffocated.

While the elderly parents were rescued by the domestic help, who brought them to safety in time, Mahatu appeared to have entered the elevator instead of taking the staircase after smoke began spreading.

Firefighters managed to control the situation within an hour, but officials remind everyone: either use the staircase or the designated evacuation lift and always keep flames away from anything that can catch fire.