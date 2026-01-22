Andhra weighs Australia-style social media ban for kids under 16

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a ban on social media for children under 16, similar to Australia 's recent legislation. For this purpose, the state government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) team headed by the state's Information Technology and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, TOI reported. The GoM is studying existing laws in India and best practices abroad to tackle misinformation, fake news, and abusive content online.

International comparison Andhra's GoM studies Australia's social media ban The Australian law, passed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government, prohibits children from creating new accounts on platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. Existing accounts must also be deactivated under this law. "Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms, as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to. Thus, a strong legal framework may be required," IT minister Nara Lokesh said.

Research phase Andhra's GoM conducts statistical analysis, consults NGOs The Andhra Pradesh GoM includes Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Information and Public Relations Minister. Anitha said they are conducting a statistical analysis of social media cases involving children as abusers or victims. The state government has also roped in NGOs to study psychological and behavioral patterns in children under 16 years of age.

Advertisement