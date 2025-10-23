Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rains, orange alert in 8 districts India Oct 23, 2025

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving toward Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rain to districts like Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Bapatla through October 24.

Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Satyasai are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department says thunderstorms and lightning are likely, with more intense spells expected again from October 27-28.