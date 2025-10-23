Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rains, orange alert in 8 districts
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving toward Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rain to districts like Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Bapatla through October 24.
Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Satyasai are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department says thunderstorms and lightning are likely, with more intense spells expected again from October 27-28.
State government on high alert
With strong winds and downpours on the way, there's a real risk of flooding and waterlogging in many areas.
The state government has started evacuations in low-lying zones, set up health camps, and activated emergency helplines.
Officials are urging everyone to follow safety advice—like staying indoors during storms and avoiding flooded roads—to keep yourself and others safe.