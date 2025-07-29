Women can now work night shifts in Delhi

What about safety and legal rights?

This isn't just about longer hours—it's about safer, fairer workplaces.

Employers must get written consent from women before assigning night shifts and are required to provide secure transport, CCTV surveillance, female security staff, and proper facilities like restrooms.

Plus, legal benefits like ESI, PF, bonuses, weekly offs, overtime pay—and a mandatory Internal Complaints Committee—are now non-negotiable.

It's a step toward making the city more inclusive and giving women more freedom (and safety) at work—just like in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.