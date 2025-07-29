Next Article
PM Modi's 50th visit to Varanasi: ₹2,248cr in new projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Varanasi on August 2 for his milestone 50th visit, where he'll kick off and lay foundations for 53 new development projects totaling ₹2,248 crore.
This includes opening 15 completed projects and starting work on another 38—showing his ongoing focus on the city's growth.
BJP leaders and local party workers are in full prep mode
BJP leaders and local party workers are in full prep mode, organizing meetings and assigning tasks to make sure there's a big turnout.
After a recent planning session, volunteers even ran a temple clean-up drive—reflecting both community involvement and excitement ahead of Modi's visit.
As Dilip Patel from BJP noted, each of Modi's visits has contributed to Varanasi's development.