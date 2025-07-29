Massive 3-day disaster mock drill across Delhi, Haryana, UP

It all starts with a Table Top Exercise on July 30 to review plans. After that, disaster managers will run through scenarios on paper before a full-on mock earthquake drill happens across all districts on August 1.

No need to panic if you see emergency vehicles

If you're in one of these areas, don't freak out if you hear sirens or see emergency vehicles racing around—it's just practice.

Teams from the Army and emergency services will be running drills everywhere from schools to hospitals.

Authorities just want everyone prepped—and promise civilians won't be put at risk while they test their response game.