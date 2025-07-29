Next Article
Leading economist Meghnad Desai passes away in London at 85
Meghnad Desai, a well-known economist and member of the UK's House of Lords, has died.
Born in Vadodara, India, he taught at the London School of Economics for nearly four decades, shaping economic research and inspiring generations of students.
Desai's legacy in academia and literature
Desai founded LSE's Centre for the Study of Global Governance in 1992 to tackle big world challenges.
He also led the Development Studies Institute and wrote influential books on economics, history, and culture—including "Marx's Revenge" and "The Rediscovery of India."
His work left a lasting mark on both academic circles and public debate.