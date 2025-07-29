Man pretends to be diplomat from real micronation, gets arrested India Jul 29, 2025

A man named Harshvardhan Jain was arrested in Ghaziabad for pretending to be a diplomat from the micronation Westarctica—yes, that's an actual thing!

He allegedly scammed people with fake job offers and set up 25 companies from a rented house.

The UP Special Task Force picked him up on July 22 and is now digging into his travel records and finances.