Next Article
Man pretends to be diplomat from real micronation, gets arrested
A man named Harshvardhan Jain was arrested in Ghaziabad for pretending to be a diplomat from the micronation Westarctica—yes, that's an actual thing!
He allegedly scammed people with fake job offers and set up 25 companies from a rented house.
The UP Special Task Force picked him up on July 22 and is now digging into his travel records and finances.
He traveled to 34 countries using fake documents
Jain reportedly used fake diplomatic credentials to travel to 34 countries nearly 200 times, investing money in places like South Africa, France, and London.
Investigators have found ₹11 crore stashed across 21 bank accounts linked to him and his wife.
The case has everyone rethinking how easy it is to misuse diplomatic titles for shady deals.