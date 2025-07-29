Next Article
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex gratia for Deoghar accident
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died in a road accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
The crash happened around 5:30am when a bus full of Kanwariya pilgrims collided with a truck carrying gas cylinders, leaving six people dead and 24 injured.
Deeply saddened by loss: Kumar
Kumar said he was deeply saddened by the loss, adding, "He has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased."
The move aims to help families affected by this tragedy as they recover from the shock.