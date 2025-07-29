Nun arrests in Chhattisgarh: BJP now a liability in Kerala
Two nuns from Kerala were arrested in Chhattisgarh, and it's become a big political flashpoint just before the elections.
Both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) are calling out the BJP for what they see as anti-minority attitudes, especially after their separate visits to support the jailed nuns.
UDF's Francis George even called out BJP's ties to groups seen as anti-Christian.
BJP's Catholic Church ties under strain
Many in Kerala's Christian community are upset, seeing the arrests as an attack on the Catholic Church's work with marginalized people.
MP Jose K. Mani is visiting the nuns in solidarity, while protests have broken out in areas where Christians have influence.
Some clergy are also disappointed that bishops who once praised BJP are now silent about what happened.