Nun arrests in Chhattisgarh: BJP now a liability in Kerala India Jul 29, 2025

Two nuns from Kerala were arrested in Chhattisgarh, and it's become a big political flashpoint just before the elections.

Both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) are calling out the BJP for what they see as anti-minority attitudes, especially after their separate visits to support the jailed nuns.

UDF's Francis George even called out BJP's ties to groups seen as anti-Christian.