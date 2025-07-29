Next Article
Why the Gita and Natyashastra's UNESCO heritage tag matters
New Delhi is hosting a two-day event to celebrate the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra making it onto UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.
Organized by IGNCA and kicking off with Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the symposium puts a global spotlight on why these ancient Indian texts still matter.
Symposium will see discussions on global impact of these texts
Experts and culture buffs will break down how the Gita's life lessons and Natyashastra's performing arts wisdom go way beyond India.
Both were picked by UNESCO in April 2025 as part of 74 heritage collections, showing their influence on everything from philosophy to theater worldwide.