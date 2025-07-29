Next Article
Heavy rains in Bengal disrupt travel, 3 houses collapse in Kolkata
West Bengal just got hit by some serious monsoon rains, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The Teesta River overflowed, flooding National Highway 10 and cutting off travel between north Bengal and Sikkim.
Kalimpong saw landslides that forced people living near the river to evacuate.
More rain expected this week
Kolkata and nearby districts are dealing with heavy waterlogging—three old houses even collapsed in different city areas, leaving three people injured and damaging cars parked outside.
Fire services had to step in for rescues.
The weather department says more heavy rain is coming this week, so folks should stay alert—especially since lightning strikes already claimed 17 lives across the state earlier this month.