Kerala jails are getting high-tech upgrades after recent jailbreak
A recent jailbreak from Kannur Central Prison has put Kerala's prison security in question.
Turns out, most jails haven't had working electric fences for years—except for just two facilities.
This escape highlighted how outdated systems and neglected fixes are making it easier for inmates to break out.
Plans are underway to fix the electric fences
The state is finally stepping up: plans are underway to fix the electric fences, add 340 new CCTV cameras, and boost nighttime lighting.
There's also talk of bringing in motion-sensing tech to catch any suspicious moves.
Officials say these upgrades should help close the gaps and make prisons safer going forward.