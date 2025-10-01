India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Preview and stats

India will take on West Indies in the first match of a two-match Test series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start on October 2, 2025. This series marks Shubman Gill 's first stint as captain in home Tests, with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as his deputy. West Indies will head into the series as underdogs. They will be required to play out of their skin. Here is the preview of the Ahmedabad Test.

Game analysis Pitch report and streaming details The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to have a red-soil pitch with a green cover. The curator has kept a good layer of grass, which will be cut down to 4-5mm before the toss. This surface will assist fast bowlers early on with seam movement and extra bounce. However, it could wear down over time and bring spinners into play. The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on JioHotstar app/website (9:30am IST).

Team composition India boast a well-settled unit India's batting unit will be bolstered by Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan. Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar are expected to form the spin department. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. should be the frontline pacers, given the former is available. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's injury means Dhruv Jurel will keep the wickets for India. The team would be confident, having earned a 2-2 draw against hosts England in their last Test assignment.

Challenges West Indies have suffered injuries to key players The West Indies have been hit hard by injuries to pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Jayden Seales will lead their bowling attack, with expected debutant Khary Pierre and spinner Jomel Warrican playing key roles. The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze is expected to strengthen their batting order after a 0-3 Test series defeat in Australia.

H2H India vs West Indies: Head-to-head record India and West Indies have faced each other in 100 Test matches so far, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Caribbean side has a slight edge with 30 wins to India's 23. There have also been 47 drawn matches between the two teams. However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. At home, India boast 13 wins and 14 defeats against India in 47 Tests (Draws: 20).

XIs A look at the probable XIs India (Probable XI): ⁠Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. West Indies (Probable XI): Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope(wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.