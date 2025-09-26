KL Rahul shines vs Australia A, slams 22nd FC hundred 

KL Rahul , the seasoned Indian opener, scored a brilliant century for India A in the second unofficial Test against Australia A. The match is being played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rahul, who marked his 22nd First-Class hundred, returned unbeaten on 176 as India A successfully accomplished the 412-run target. This comes after an impressive performance during England's five-Test series, where he scored 532 runs at an average of 53.20 with two centuries to his name.

Match progress Rahul returned to crease after retiring hurt Rahul had retired hurt on Day 3 while batting at 74. However, he returned to the crease early in the opening session of the final day and continued his innings. In India's first innings, he could only manage a score of 11 off 24 balls before being caught behind off Will Sutherland. However, he unleashed his A game in the fourth innings as India A won by five wickets, registering the sixth-highest successful FC run chase in India.

Match highlights Rahul, Sudharsan power India over the line India's chase started well with Narayan Jagadeesan (36) and Rahul adding 84 runs for the first wicket. Todd Murphy gave Australia their first success by dismissing Jagadeesan. After his dismissal, Sudharsan (100) joined Rahul at the crease and they stitched another good partnership to take India past 140. The Sudharsan-Rahul partnership continued to haunt the Aussies when the latter resumed. Rahul also added 115 runs with skipper Dhruv Jurel (56) as the hosts won by five wickets.