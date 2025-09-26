What is the lowest successfully defended total by Pakistan (T20Is)? 

The Pakistan cricket team has advanced to the final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. They secured their spot by defeating Bangladesh in a Super 4 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Despite being restricted to a modest total of 135/8, Pakistan's bowlers put up an impressive performance to defend their score. On this note, let's look at the lowest successfully defended totals by Pakistan in T20Is.

#4 135/8 vs Bangladesh, 2025 The 135/8 in the aforementioned Dubai game is fourth on this list. On a tough track, Mohammad Haris (31), Shaheen Afridi (19), and Mohammad Nawaz (25) played vital knocks as the Men in Green posted a decent total. Bangladesh's chase never got going as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Shamim Hossain (30) was their only batter to score over 20 as they were restricted to 124/9. Shaheen and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each.

#3 134/8 vs New Zealand, 2024 Pakistan started well in the Christchurch T20I against New Zealand last year as Mohammad Rizwan (38) and Fakhar Zaman (33) had placed them at 88/2 at one stage. However, some brilliant bowling from the home team meant the visitors were restricted to 134/8. In reply, NZ never got going as Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Iftikhar Ahmed claimed three wickets as the hosts were folded for 92.

#2 132/10 vs West Indies, 2017 Pakistan narrowly won the 2017 Port of Spain T20I against West Indies despite being all out for 132 while batting first. Babar Azam (27) and Shoaib Malik (28) were the key contributors with the bat. WI started well and as Marlon Samuels's 44 took the scorecard to 60/1. However, Shadab Khan's brilliant spell (4/14) in the middle overs ignited a stunning collapse as the hosts finished at 129/8.