Ahmedabad Test: Will India play an extra seamer against WI?

Shubman Gill , India's Test captain, has hinted at the possibility of including an extra seamer in the Playing XI for the series opener against West Indies . The match is set to begin on Thursday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Notably, the current overcast conditions in Ahmedabad could tempt Gill to go in with an extra seamer. Usually, spinners enjoy more success compared to seamers at this venue.

Mental shift Transition from ODI to Test tough, says Gill Gill acknowledged that the quick transition from the Asia Cup-winning squad to this Test would be tough for players. However, he emphasized that it would be a mental adjustment rather than a technical one. "It was a quick turnaround for this Test. I was looking to get in the zone; switching formats is more mental than technical," he said.

Strategic decisions Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion will be match-to-match decision Gill also spoke about the strategy behind Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, saying it would be a match-to-match decision. "The call on Bumrah will be match to match, depending on how much he has bowled and how the bowlers feel. Nothing is decided yet," he said. Bumrah's workload has been a bone of contention since the England tour. He played three of the five Tests, citing workload management. However, these concerns have been less pressing in the T20 Asia Cup.

Do you know? Spinners lead wicket column in Ahmedabad As per ESPNcricinfo, former spinner Anil Kumble (36) is the highest wicket-taker at Narendra Modi Stadium in Test cricket. The likes of Harbhajan Singh (29), R Ashwin (26), and Axar Patel (22) follow Kumble on this list.