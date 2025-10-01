'Have nothing to lose': Roston Chase ahead of India Tests

Ahead of the two-match Test series against India, West Indies captain Roston Chase has expressed confidence in his team's potential. The series will be played as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The first match is scheduled for October 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Chase described his side as the "underdogs," saying they have "nothing to lose" and that this could make them a dangerous opponent.

Game plan No special preparations for the Test series Chase revealed that the West Indies team hasn't made any special preparations for the Test series. He said every member of his side already "knows what to do." The captain also commented on the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, saying it looks a little green. This suggests a strategic approach from Chase as they gear up for their encounter with India.

Captaincy Chase aims to bounce back from Australia defeat Chase was appointed as the Test captain of West Indies earlier this year. However, under his leadership, the team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Australia at home. The last match of that series saw them bowl out for a meager 27 runs in the fourth innings. Despite this setback, Chase remains optimistic about his team's chances against India. "We are the underdogs. We have nothing to lose. That might make us a dangerous side," as quoted by RevSportz.