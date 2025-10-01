Amelia Kerr becomes third NZ bowler with 100 WODI wickets
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has completed 100 wickets in WODI cricket. Kerr reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The 24-year-old attained the feat by dismissing Phoebe Litchfield, with Australia Women opting to bat. Notably, Kerr is the third NZ player with 100 wickets in WODIs. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Kerr enters elite list
As mentioned, Kerr has entered the elite club of bowlers with 100 WODI wickets for NZ. According to ESPNcricinfo, she joined Lea Tahuhu (115) and Sophie Devine (107) on this elite list. Kerr entered the 100-wicket club in her 77th WODI innings. She averages around 30 with an economy rate of over 4. Her tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.