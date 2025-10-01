Amelia Kerr becomes third NZ bowler with 100 WODI wickets 

Milestone

Kerr enters elite list

As mentioned, Kerr has entered the elite club of bowlers with 100 WODI wickets for NZ. According to ESPNcricinfo, she joined Lea Tahuhu (115) and Sophie Devine (107) on this elite list. Kerr entered the 100-wicket club in her 77th WODI innings. She averages around 30 with an economy rate of over 4. Her tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.