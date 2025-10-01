Mitchell Marsh smokes his third T20I fifty versus NZ: Stats 

Australia continued their impressive T20I form with a comfortable six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first match of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front, smashing 85 runs to help his side chase down the target of 182 runs with 21 balls remaining. This was Marsh's third T20I fifty against the Kiwis. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Marsh's 85 bolsters Australia's chase New Zealand's Tim Robinson scored a brilliant century as his team posted 181/6 while batting first. The Aussies were off to a phenomenal start with openers Marsh and Travis Head (31) adding 67 runs in just 5.3 overs before the latter departed. The former further added 68 runs with Matthew Short (29), knocking NZ out of the contest. While Marsh departed for 85, Tim David returned unbeaten on 21 as the Aussies (185/4) prevailed in just 16.3 overs.

Stats Here are his T20I numbers Marsh departed for 85 off 43 balls as he slammed five sixes besides nine fours. Across 74 T20Is, he has raced to 1,884 runs at a strike rate of 137.92 (93 sixes). His tally includes 11 half-centuries. This was his third T20I fifty versus the Kiwis, which has taken his tally to 367 runs at 45.87. Meanwhile, Marsh hammered his fifth T20I fifty while leading the Aussies. Overall in the 20-over format, this was Marsh's 35th fifty (100s: 20.