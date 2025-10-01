Will injured Washington Sundar feature in West Indies Test series?
What's the story
Indian cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar has suffered a finger injury while training for the impending 1st Test against West Indies. The match is scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, starting October 2. Sundar is expected to play a major role in India's upcoming Test assignments at home after an impressive series in England.
Injury impact
Details on Sundar's injury
Sundar's injury was reported by The Times of India, which said he skipped catching drills due to his finger injury. Captain Shubman Gill was seen talking to Sundar while other players were huddled together. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but it has raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.
Performance review
Sundar's all-round performance in England series
Sundar made vital contributions with his all-round skills in England. He slammed 284 runs from four Tests at an average of 47.33. His incredible century in Manchester helped India earn a hard-fought draw. Sundar also hammered a whirlwind half-century at The Oval. With the ball, he took seven wickets, including a pivotal four-wicket haul. Notably, Sundar was backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir as India's mainstay all-rounder in the entire series.
Experience
A look at his Test journey
As of now, Sundar has played 13 Tests, 23 ODIs, and 54 T20Is for India. He has scored 752 Test runs at 44.23 and taken 32 wickets at 28.46. His tally includes a ton, 5 half-centuries, and a fifer. Overall, the all-rounder owns 2,021 runs and 95 wickets in First-Class cricket. His tally includes 3 tons and 4 fifers. Sundar is one of India's four spinners for the Windies series, including Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.