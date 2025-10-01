Will injured Washington Sundar feature in West Indies Test series?

Indian cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar has suffered a finger injury while training for the impending 1st Test against West Indies. The match is scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, starting October 2. Sundar is expected to play a major role in India's upcoming Test assignments at home after an impressive series in England.

Injury impact Details on Sundar's injury Sundar's injury was reported by The Times of India, which said he skipped catching drills due to his finger injury. Captain Shubman Gill was seen talking to Sundar while other players were huddled together. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but it has raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Performance review Sundar's all-round performance in England series Sundar made vital contributions with his all-round skills in England. He slammed 284 runs from four Tests at an average of 47.33. His incredible century in Manchester helped India earn a hard-fought draw. Sundar also hammered a whirlwind half-century at The Oval. With the ball, he took seven wickets, including a pivotal four-wicket haul. Notably, Sundar was backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir as India's mainstay all-rounder in the entire series.