Saim Ayub replaces Hardik Pandya atop ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Despite a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 with just 37 runs from seven innings, including four ducks, Ayub proved his worth as a wicket-taking bowler. He took eight wickets from seven matches at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.40. His spin bowling was particularly effective during the Powerplay, earning him recognition from the ICC and a jump in rankings.

Future outlook

What about Hardik?

Hardik's performance in the Asia Cup was modest as he didn't get many chances to bat. The star all-rounder took four wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.57. He didn't feature in the final due to an injury. However, Hardik has a chance to reclaim his top position when he takes on Australia in the upcoming T20I series later this month.