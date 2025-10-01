Saim Ayub replaces Hardik Pandya atop ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan top-order batter Saim Ayub has overtaken India's Hardik Pandya as the top-ranked T20I all-rounder. Ayub has jumped four places to claim the top spot with 241 rating points in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders. Meanwhile, Hardik, who missed the Asia Cup final due to an injury, slipped one place down to second with 233 points.
Performance analysis
Ayub's bowling prowess earns him top spot
Despite a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 with just 37 runs from seven innings, including four ducks, Ayub proved his worth as a wicket-taking bowler. He took eight wickets from seven matches at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.40. His spin bowling was particularly effective during the Powerplay, earning him recognition from the ICC and a jump in rankings.
Future outlook
What about Hardik?
Hardik's performance in the Asia Cup was modest as he didn't get many chances to bat. The star all-rounder took four wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.57. He didn't feature in the final due to an injury. However, Hardik has a chance to reclaim his top position when he takes on Australia in the upcoming T20I series later this month.
Information
ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings
ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings: Saim Ayub (241), Hardik Pandya (233), Mohammad Nabi (231), Dipendra Singh Airee (214), Sikandar Raza (209), Wanindu Hasaranga (187), Roston Chase (184), Liam Livingstone (181), Marcus Stoinis (179), and Axar Patel (175).