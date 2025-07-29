Next Article
UP couple drowns in river after going to buy medicines
A couple from Dhonde ka Pura village—Mahesh (35) and Babita (30)—were found dead in the Parvati River on Monday morning.
They'd left home early to get medicines in Agra, but sadly, villagers later spotted their bodies near the village.
Cause of death unclear; post-mortem underway
Police identified them using Mahesh's motorcycle and an ID at the scene.
The cause of death is still unclear; a post-mortem is underway and officials have started an investigation.
The couple leaves behind four young children, which makes this loss especially heartbreaking for their family.