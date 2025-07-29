Next Article
Delhi boys who ran away to meet Salman found safe
Three schoolboys from Delhi, aged 9, 11, and 13, who went missing last week, have been found safe at Nashik railway station.
The trio left home hoping to meet Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai after an online friend named Wahid promised them an introduction.
Police traced the boys using train routes
The boys left a note about their plan and were caught on CCTV heading toward Ajmeri Gate station.
Police tracked their journey using train routes and brief phone activity.
When Wahid backed out after learning police were involved, the boys changed course to Nashik, where authorities finally reunited them with their families.