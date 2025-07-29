Next Article
LPG delivery to halt in Tamil Nadu from August 1
Starting August 1, LPG cylinder deliveries across Tamil Nadu are set to pause as the state's Lorry Owners Association begins an indefinite strike.
Talks with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) broke down, with the association calling out "impractical" rules—like a strict 60km/h speed limit, fines for late-night driving, and having to file FIRs within two hours of any accident.
Over 4 lakh households could be affected every day
This strike will park over 12,000 lorries and could leave around four lakh households a day without fresh cylinders.
The association says IOCL's demands are just too tough to manage right now.
Until both sides find common ground, expect delays or disruptions if you rely on LPG in Tamil Nadu.