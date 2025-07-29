Next Article
IPL tragedy: Girl's body returned without jewelry worth ₹1 lakh
A heartbreaking turn followed the June 4 Bengaluru IPL celebration stampede, where 13-year-old Divyanshi B S lost her life.
When her family received her body from Bowring Hospital mortuary, they discovered her gold chain and earrings—worth about ₹1 lakh—were missing.
Her mother, Ashwini Shivakumar, believes the jewelry was stolen and has filed a police complaint.
Family seeks investigation, justice
Ashwini has asked for an investigation, saying the jewelry held deep sentimental value.
Divyanshi was a cricket fan and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian; she'd gone to see her idol Virat Kohli that day.
Amid their grief, the family hopes for justice and some closure.