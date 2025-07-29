Maharashtra to catch cobras for Nag Panchami sparks outrage

Controversy deepens as local MLA weighs in

What really raised eyebrows? The order came right before Nag Panchami (July 29), a festival where locals traditionally catch and worship snakes—a practice the courts restricted back in 2002 to protect the animals.

Critics say this new directive might undo those protections and put cobras at risk.

Meanwhile, local MLA Satyajit Deshmukh feels the order threatens an old tradition, so the debate between conservation and culture is heating up again.