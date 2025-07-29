Dharmasthala burial sites probe: SIT begins digging 1st site

Heavy rain slows progress

On Tuesday, the SIT dug up the first site with help from forensic teams and tight security, but didn't find any human remains.

Heavy rain made things tough, turning the area muddy and slowing progress.

Still, the team is committed to checking all 13 sites flagged by the whistleblower and plans to move on to the next spot soon.

If anything is found, it'll go through DNA testing and crime scene analysis.