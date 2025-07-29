Next Article
Dharmasthala burial sites probe: SIT begins digging 1st site
Karnataka's Special Investigation Team (SIT) kicked off a major search in Dharmasthala after a whistleblower claimed he helped bury multiple bodies—mostly women—over 10 years ago.
He pointed to 13 possible burial spots near the bathing ghat, sparking a high-profile investigation.
Heavy rain slows progress
On Tuesday, the SIT dug up the first site with help from forensic teams and tight security, but didn't find any human remains.
Heavy rain made things tough, turning the area muddy and slowing progress.
Still, the team is committed to checking all 13 sites flagged by the whistleblower and plans to move on to the next spot soon.
If anything is found, it'll go through DNA testing and crime scene analysis.