Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears ₹50,000cr investment in energy, industry

Syrma SGS Technology and Apollo Tyres to invest

There's more on the way: Serentica Renewables will put ₹4,400 crore into Anantapur and Kurnool districts, while Bright Future Power brings in another ₹3,286 crore for Anantapur.

Solar Energy Corporation of India is planning a ₹2,300 crore investment too. Plus, tech and manufacturing get a lift with Syrma SGS Technology (₹1,595 crore at Naidupeta) and Apollo Tyres (₹1,110 crore in Chittoor).

The cabinet also gave a nod to new hotels like Hilton Garden Inn at Mantralayam and Taj Vivanta near Bhogapuram airport—so it's not just industry that's getting an upgrade!