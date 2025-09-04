Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears ₹50,000cr investment in energy, industry
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: the state cabinet, led by CM Chandrababu Naidu, has approved projects worth over ₹50,000 crore to give the economy a major boost.
The focus is on growing industries and energy—think big moves like Navayuga Engineering's ₹15,455 crore project in Paderu and Chinta Green Energy's ₹15,050 crore plan for Kadapa.
Syrma SGS Technology and Apollo Tyres to invest
There's more on the way: Serentica Renewables will put ₹4,400 crore into Anantapur and Kurnool districts, while Bright Future Power brings in another ₹3,286 crore for Anantapur.
Solar Energy Corporation of India is planning a ₹2,300 crore investment too. Plus, tech and manufacturing get a lift with Syrma SGS Technology (₹1,595 crore at Naidupeta) and Apollo Tyres (₹1,110 crore in Chittoor).
The cabinet also gave a nod to new hotels like Hilton Garden Inn at Mantralayam and Taj Vivanta near Bhogapuram airport—so it's not just industry that's getting an upgrade!