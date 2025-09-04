Next Article
Yamuna in Mathura crosses danger mark, expected to rise further
The Yamuna River in Mathura has gone above its danger mark, hitting 166.55 meters at Prayag Ghat on Thursday after a discharge of 3.29 lakh cusec from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh explained that the river is expected to keep rising for two more days before receding from Saturday.
Authorities are moving people from low-lying areas to safer spots
Authorities are moving people from low-lying areas to safer spots like school shelters and using boats to reach those cut off by the water.
Officials are urging children to stay away from the riverbanks for now.
Over in Agra, though, there's no immediate worry: the Yamuna level there is well below danger marks.