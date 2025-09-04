Next Article
PM Modi announces major GST reforms ahead of festive season
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out major GST reforms, kicking in from September 22—right as Navratri begins.
The new system now has just two main tax rates, 5% and 18%, plus a higher 40% rate for luxury and sin goods.
Diwali, Chhath Puja shopping to get easier
These changes mean no GST on health and life insurance, making them more affordable for everyone.
Essential medical items like thermometers will get cheaper too, with GST dropping to 5%.
Everyday stuff—think personal care products, small vehicles, appliances—will also see price cuts.
Modi called it a "double dhamaka," hoping these moves make life easier and boost spending ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, especially for students, young families, and the middle class.