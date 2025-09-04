Next Article
Ganesh visarjan: MEMS sets up special emergency response plan
With Ganesh Visarjan around the corner, Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) has set up a special emergency response plan to keep everyone safe during the huge crowds expected in Pune.
Last year alone, nearly 500 people needed medical help during the festivities—so this time, MEMS is stepping up its game.
What does the plan include?
MEMS is deploying 25 ambulances along major procession routes and three bike ambulances to squeeze through packed areas.
There's a team of 28 doctors and 25 emergency assistants on standby at key spots like Alka Theater, Deccan, and Laxmi Road—all chosen based on where crowds usually get thick.
Plus, a temporary control room will help MEMS and Pune Police work together smoothly if anything comes up.