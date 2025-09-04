Ganesh visarjan: MEMS sets up special emergency response plan

What does the plan include?

MEMS is deploying 25 ambulances along major procession routes and three bike ambulances to squeeze through packed areas.

There's a team of 28 doctors and 25 emergency assistants on standby at key spots like Alka Theater, Deccan, and Laxmi Road—all chosen based on where crowds usually get thick.

Plus, a temporary control room will help MEMS and Pune Police work together smoothly if anything comes up.