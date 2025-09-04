Karnataka's new AI-driven satellite city to boost local employment

GBIT will be a 'work-live-play' city

GBIT isn't just another tech park—it's designed as a "work-live-play" city with homes, schools, hospitals, culture spots, and huge green spaces all in one place.

The government is also restoring Bairamangala Lake and upgrading nearby villages with better roads, electricity, healthcare, and education.

If you're interested in tech careers or sustainable living close to Bengaluru, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion, this could be a big deal for your future.