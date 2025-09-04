Karnataka's new AI-driven satellite city to boost local employment
Karnataka just revealed plans for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), a new 9,000-acre satellite city near Bidadi, about 30km from Bengaluru.
The project promises to be an AI-driven hub with over ₹20,000 crore set aside for land and infrastructure.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says GBIT will create lakhs of jobs and prioritize opportunities for local youth.
GBIT will be a 'work-live-play' city
GBIT isn't just another tech park—it's designed as a "work-live-play" city with homes, schools, hospitals, culture spots, and huge green spaces all in one place.
The government is also restoring Bairamangala Lake and upgrading nearby villages with better roads, electricity, healthcare, and education.
If you're interested in tech careers or sustainable living close to Bengaluru, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion, this could be a big deal for your future.