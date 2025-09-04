Telangana seeks ₹16,700cr for flood relief, national disaster tag
Telangana has requested ₹16,700 crore from the Central government to help deal with recent floods and earlier disasters.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, also urging that the floods be declared a national disaster after the floods left 22 people dead.
Central team to visit soon
Of the total amount, ₹5,000 crore is for this year's floods and ₹11,700 crore covers damage from previous years—which still hasn't been addressed.
The state has already started relief work in hard-hit districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao says they're doing all they can locally while waiting for support.
Shah has promised to send a Central team soon to assess what's needed on the ground.