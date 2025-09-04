Telangana seeks ₹16,700cr for flood relief, national disaster tag

Central team to visit soon

Of the total amount, ₹5,000 crore is for this year's floods and ₹11,700 crore covers damage from previous years—which still hasn't been addressed.

The state has already started relief work in hard-hit districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao says they're doing all they can locally while waiting for support.

Shah has promised to send a Central team soon to assess what's needed on the ground.