Flooding hits 18 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar

NDRF, PAC, fire department teams deployed

NDRF, PAC, and fire department teams are using boats to rescue stranded residents—so far, 276 people are staying in tents and over 400 relief kits have been handed out.

The floods damaged crops across 25 villages and even submerged farmhouses near the Yamuna River.

Helplines are open for anyone needing support as officials keep working to manage the situation.