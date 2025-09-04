Next Article
Flooding hits 18 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Flooding hit 18 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar after water was released from Haryana's Hathni Kund barrage on September 4.
More than 3,800 people and 1,471 cattle had to leave their homes.
Local teams have set up relief camps and community kitchens to help families with food and medical care.
NDRF, PAC, fire department teams deployed
NDRF, PAC, and fire department teams are using boats to rescue stranded residents—so far, 276 people are staying in tents and over 400 relief kits have been handed out.
The floods damaged crops across 25 villages and even submerged farmhouses near the Yamuna River.
Helplines are open for anyone needing support as officials keep working to manage the situation.