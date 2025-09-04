GRP officer injured while showing how to handle gun
A farewell party at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Bareilly Junction took an unexpected turn when Inspector Parvez Ali accidentally fired his gun while showing how to handle it, and shortly after, another constable also accidentally discharged a pistol.
Both Ali and a constable ended up injured.
The incident was initially kept quiet, but prisoners who witnessed it shared what happened after their release.
Ali and 3 constables suspended
The first shot grazed a constable's ear, and the second hit Inspector Ali near his nose.
Once the news got out, Acting SP GRP Rohit Mishra suspended Ali and three constables for negligence.
Now, an official inquiry is underway to figure out exactly how things went so wrong at what was supposed to be a simple farewell gathering.