Delhi power discoms on high alert as Yamuna overflows
Delhi's power discoms are on high alert after the Yamuna overflowed, flooding low-lying neighborhoods like Yamuna Bazaar Ghat, Chabi Ganj, and Usmanpur Khadar Village.
Teams are working closely with civic and flood control officials to keep things safe while restoring electricity.
Restoration will start once everything is cleared and safe
Mundka experienced flooding due to a drain breach. Relief camps still have power, but in flooded areas, restoration will only start once everything is cleared and safe.
Discoms say they're focused on getting lights back on as soon as possible—without risking anyone's safety.
BSES discoms have stepped up with 24/7 monitoring
BSES discoms have stepped up with 24/7 monitoring, regular patrols, sandbags at substations, and temporary power for relief camps.
They've also invested in upgrades like elevated substations and remote-controlled equipment to better handle extreme weather—so the city bounces back faster next time.