Kerala blast: Siblings injured in explosion of hunting device
A house in Palakkad, Kerala exploded on Thursday, leaving siblings Sherif and Shahna injured.
What was first thought to be an LPG cylinder blast turned out to be an improvised device used for hunting wild boar, according to police.
BJP demands deeper probe
Sherif is in critical condition with serious burns, while Shahna's injuries are stable.
The blast destroyed one room of their home but no other explosives were found.
The incident has stirred up local politics—BJP leaders are demanding a deeper probe over alleged ties between Sherif's family and the SDPI party.
SDPI says Sherif was expelled months ago and isn't connected to them now.
Police are still investigating the case.